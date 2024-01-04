Georgia system taps hospital billing director

Valdosta, Ga.-based SGMC Health has promoted Maria Paige to director of hospital billing.

Ms. Paige has been at SGMC for more than 5 years, most recently serving as manager. In her new role, she will oversee all aspects of hospital billing and denials.

"I am truly excited and honored to take on this leadership role," Ms. Paige said in a Jan. 3 news release. "This opportunity allows me to contribute to the continued success of our healthcare billing operations and work alongside a dedicated team to provide the best possible financial outcomes for our hospital and, ultimately, the well-being of our patients"

SGMC is a four-hospital system with a network of services across South Georgia. It includes a Level III trauma center, primary stroke center, advanced women's and infants, heart, vascular, cancer, and ASCs and programs alongside 40-plus specialty care centers and clinics.