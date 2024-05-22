UMMS names chief administrative officer

Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System has appointed Richelle Webb Dixon senior vice president and chief administrative officer for the 11-hospital academic health system.

Ms. Webb Dixon replaces Jon Burns, who is retiring after 18 years with UMMS. She will provide leadership and direction in planning and executing initiatives both at the corporate and local hospital levels.

She comes to UMMS from Milwaukee-based Froedtert Hospital, where she served as senior vice president and COO. She previously served as system vice president, administration for Chicago-based CommonSpirit and held several executive leadership positions at Englewood, Colo.-based Catholic Health Initiatives over a 15-year period.

Ms. Webb Dixon is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and has a Master of Health Services Administration from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She is also a past president of the National Association of Health Services Executives.