NYU Langone CEO to retire

Robert Grossman, MD, has shared plans to retire as CEO of New York City-based NYU Langone Health and dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City in August of 2025 after 18 years with the health system.

Under Dr. Grossman's leadership, the health system now features six inpatient locations, more than 300 outpatient sites across Florida and the New York area and the Perlmutter Cancer Center in New York City, according to a June 12 NYU Langone statement shared with Becker's.

Since Dr. Grossman's tenure began in 2007, the health system has increased revenue from $2 billion in 2007 to over $12 billion in 2023.

"It is immensely gratifying to know that we have transformed NYU Langone Health into an institution that is simply nonpareil!" Dr. Grossman wrote in a message sent to the NYU Langone community, according to the release.

Kenneth Langone has also shared plans to retire from his role as chair of the NYU Langone Board of Trustees around the time of Dr. Grossman's retirement, but will stay on as a board member. Fiona Druckenmiller will succeed Mr. Langone as Chair of the NYU Langone Board of Trustees.

A national search will begin soon to find a successor for Dr. Grossman.