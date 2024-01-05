Ochsner updates C-suite, taps inaugural CAO

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, a 46-hospital system, has created a new C-suite role and made several key changes to its executive leadership team to kick off 2024.

Matthew Block, former executive counsel to Louisiana Gov. John Edwards, was appointed to the newly created position of executive vice president and chief administrative officer

Tracey Schiro was named executive vice president and chief people and culture officer

Deborah Grimes, RN, JD, MSHQS, was promoted to senior vice president and chief diversity officer

Tiffany Murdock, BSN, MSN, PhD, was promoted to senior vice president and chief nursing officer

Aimee Quirk was promoted to senior vice president and chief corporate development officer and will continue as CEO of Ochsner Ventures

Shelley Sullivan Tynan was promoted to senior vice president and chief legal officer

These leaders will work strategically with Ochsner CEO Pete November and the 13-person executive leadership team.

"I am truly excited and honored to work alongside each of these trusted leaders in their new roles, and I know that their talents will contribute to a strong executive team and success for our organization," Mr. November said in a Jan. 5 news release. "Ochsner's future is bright, and I look forward to what we will accomplish together."