Ochsner updates C-suite, taps inaugural CAO

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, a 46-hospital system, has created a new C-suite role and made several key changes to its executive leadership team to kick off 2024.
- Matthew Block, former executive counsel to Louisiana Gov. John Edwards, was appointed to the newly created position of executive vice president and chief administrative officer
- Tracey Schiro was named executive vice president and chief people and culture officer
- Deborah Grimes, RN, JD, MSHQS, was promoted to senior vice president and chief diversity officer
- Tiffany Murdock, BSN, MSN, PhD, was promoted to senior vice president and chief nursing officer
- Aimee Quirk was promoted to senior vice president and chief corporate development officer and will continue as CEO of Ochsner Ventures
- Shelley Sullivan Tynan was promoted to senior vice president and chief legal officer
These leaders will work strategically with Ochsner CEO Pete November and the 13-person executive leadership team.
"I am truly excited and honored to work alongside each of these trusted leaders in their new roles, and I know that their talents will contribute to a strong executive team and success for our organization," Mr. November said in a Jan. 5 news release. "Ochsner's future is bright, and I look forward to what we will accomplish together."