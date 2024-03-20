Providence taps new division CFO

Renton, Wash.-based Providence has named Alice Galstian CFO of its Providence South division, effective March 25.

In her new role, Ms. Galstian will lead financial strategy and operations for philanthropy, community health and health equity in Northern and Southern California, according to a March 19 news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Galstian previously served as CFO and vice president of finance and administration at the Kavli Foundation, an international philanthropic organization. She also served as associate dean and CFO of the USC Gould School of Law in Los Angeles.

Providence in California, the health system's South division, comprises 17 Northern and Southern California hospitals. It has more than 35,000 employees and around 11,000 physicians.

Providence is a national, nonprofit Catholic health system that features 51 hospitals, more than 1,000 physician clinics, senior services, health and educational services, and supportive housing. It has more than 120,000 employees across seven states.