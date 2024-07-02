Florida hospital taps chief nursing officer

Stacy Jemtrud, DNP, RN, stepped into the role of chief nursing officer at Orlando Health St. Cloud (Fla.) Hospital July 1.

Dr. Jemtrud joined Orlando (Fla.) Health in 2000 and has since served in progressive leadership roles throughout the system. Most recently, she was the senior director of magnet and patient care services professional practices. She is an expert in emergency nursing and neonatal intensive unit care.

"As chief nursing officer, Stacy will provide leadership for activities, processes and policies that support high-quality patient care for nursing and other clinical teams," Brian Wetzel, president of Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital, said in a news release.

Orlando Health includes 17 hospitals and 10 free-standing emergency rooms, with plans to open four new hospitals over the next two years.