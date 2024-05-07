2 NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals tap new presidents

New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian has tapped Stacey Petrower as president of NewYork-Presbyterian Queens (N.Y.) and Paul Dunphey as president of NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt, N.Y.

Mr. Dunphey will also maintain his current role as SVP and COO of NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester in Bronxville, N.Y., according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Petrower served as president of NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.

In their new roles, Ms. Petrower and Mr. Dunphey will be responsible for the operations and leadership of each hospital campus.