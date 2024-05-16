Florida health system CEO to step down

Carlton DeVooght is stepping down as president and CEO of St. Augustine, Fla.-based UF Health St. Johns, a regional division for Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health.

Mr. DeVooght is leaving his position "to pursue other opportunities as UF Health continues to evolve," according to a statement shared with Becker's.

The statement said he will continue at the helm until June 7, before which UF Health St. Johns will name an external interim hospital leader.

"At UF Health St. Johns, we remain fully committed to our true purpose — delivering on our mission to provide excellent, compassionate care to all our patients, so they can get back to enjoying their lives to the fullest extent possible," the statement said.

Mr. DeVooght was appointed president and CEO of the St. Johns County-based health enterprise in March 2022.



In September 2023, UF Health completed its acquisition of St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health+, which was renamed UF Health St. Johns. Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine was renamed UF Health Flagler Hospital as part of the deal.