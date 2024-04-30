Ascension taps 2 hospital presidents

Two Ascension hospitals in Indiana have named new presidents.

Don Damron was selected as president of Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo and Marion Teixeira, BSN, RN, was selected as president of Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, according to news releases shared with Becker's.

Mr. Damron previously served as regional COO for the Ascension St. Vincent North Region. He also previously served as vice president of ambulatory services at Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare for the I-80 market and director of ambulatory services and occupational health at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Streator, Ill., according to a release.

Ms. Teixeira previously served as regional director of behavioral health for the Ascension St. Vincent North Region. She also previously served as director of behavioral services for Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, according to a release.

Mr. Damron began his new role April 28 and Ms. Teixeira began her new role April 1.

Ascension St. Vincent, part of St. Louis-based Ascension, operates 19 hospitals as well as a network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices and clinics serving Indiana and employs more than 15,000 people.









