Boston Medical Center taps chief development officer

Susie Posner-Jones was selected as Boston Medical Center's vice president and chief development officer to lead donor engagement.

Ms. Posner-Jones brings more than 20 years of experience in development leadership positions to the role, according to a June 17 news release from BMC.

Most recently, she served as chief development officer of Cambridge (Mass.) Health Alliance, a health system and Harvard teaching hospital.

"Susie Posner-Jones brings an exemplary record of success in donor engagement, along with a dedication throughout her career to promoting health equity and addressing social determinants of health," BMC President Anthony Hollenberg said in the release. "She will elevate BMC's nationally recognized care by deepening donor relationships and executing innovative fundraising strategies to support the expansion of patient services and hospital infrastructure."

BMC is an academic medical center with 514 beds, according to its website.