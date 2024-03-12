HCA taps physician executive to lead systemwide GME

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare appointed Monique Butler, MD, president of graduate medical education, effective March 1.

Dr. Butler succeeds Bruce Deighton, PhD, who will retire from HCA later this year. Under Dr. Deighton's leadership, HCA's GME platform grew to 5,185 residents at 72 hospitals.

In her new role, Dr. Butler leads HCA's GME strategy, quality and operations, including the growth and development, program accreditation and clinical performance of more than 300 residency and fellowship programs across 16 states.

For the past three years, she served as chief medical officer for HCA's North Florida division. She joined HCA in 2018 as chief medical officer of Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo.

Dr. Butler previously served in a variety of clinical leadership roles, including chief operating officer at Children's Hospital of Michigan, chief medical officer at Detroit Receiving Hospital and chief medical officer at Sinai-Grace Hospital, all in Detroit. In each of these roles, she was responsible for the strategy, development, operations and quality of GME programs.

Dr. Butler has a master's in business administration from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. She maintains faculty assignments at UT Haslam College of Business as well as the University of Central Florida School of Medicine in Orlando.