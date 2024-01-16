Tenet hospital names CEO

Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, Calif., has named Eleze Armstrong its next CEO.

Ms. Armstrong joins Twin Cities from Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.), where she served the past two years as CEO. Both hospitals fall under the umbrella of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, according to a Jan. 16 news release shared with Becker's.

This won't be Ms. Armstrong's first experience with Twin Cities Community Hospital. She served there from 2010 to 2018, progressing from a director-level role in imaging and cardiovascular services to become chief strategy officer.