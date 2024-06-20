Virginia hospital appoints new CFO

Twin County Regional Healthcare in Galax, Va., has appointed Samantha McMillian as CFO, effective June 1.

Prior to her new role, Ms. McMillian served as the hospital's controller for eight years, according to a June 18 news release.

"Samantha is a proven leader as evidenced by her achievements over the past few years as controller," Sudandra Ratnasamy, CEO of Twin County Regional Healthcare, said in the release. "She has been involved in many systems implementations, strategic planning and works closely with our finance department to ensure fiscal responsibility in financial operations, budgeting and financial reporting."





