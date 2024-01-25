Norton Children's Hospital names chief administrative officer

Diane Scardino was named chief administrative officer of Norton Children's Hospital and Norton Children’s Medical Center, both in Louisville, Ky.

Ms. Scardino replaces Emmett Ramser, PharmD, who retired in 2023, according to a Jan. 23 hospital news release.

Most recently, Ms. Scardino was vice president and vice president of operations at Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital. She also was vice president of Texas Children's Health Plan.

Norton Children's Hospital and Norton Children’s Medical Center are part of Louisville-based Norton Healthcare.