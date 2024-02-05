Moffitt taps former MD Anderson leader as executive vice president, physician-in-chief

Moffitt Cancer Center has named Karen Lu, MD, to the executive vice president and chief physician role.

As physician-in-chief, Dr. Lu will oversee the Tampa, Fla.-based cancer center's medical group of more than 600 faculty members and advanced practice providers, according to a Feb. 5 news release.

Dr. Lu joins Moffitt from MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where she served as chair of the department of gynecologic oncology and reproductive medicine, as well as co-director of its clinical cancer genetics program. Prior to that, she was the ad interim chief clinical officer at MD Anderson.

Dr. Lu has spent more than 15 years in healthcare leadership roles and is the incoming president-elect of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology.