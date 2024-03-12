Sutter taps hospital CEO from HCA

Sutter Health has tapped Hollie Seeley, RN, to serve as CEO of Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento (Calif.), the system's 523-bed flagship hospital.

Most recently, Ms. Seeley was president and CEO of North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton, Colo., part of HealthOne, HCA Healthcare's system in Denver. In that role, she helmed the 157-bed acute care hospital along with two freestanding emergency departments and AirLife Denver, HealthOne's emergency medicine and critical care transport service.

Ms. Seeley succeeds Rachael McKinney, who was promoted to president of Sutter Health's Greater Sacramento market in the fall, according to a March 7 news release.