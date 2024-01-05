Advocate names new nurse leader for Southeast region

Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, which merged with Atrium Health in May 2023, has named Janice Walker, DHA, RN, as the chief nursing officer for its Southeast Region, according to a Jan. 5 announcement.

Dr. Walker will oversee 18,000 nurses across this region of the health system. She joins Advocate after working for 13 years at Baylor Scott & White Health in Dallas, where she held multiple leadership roles including system executive vice president, chief nursing executive and the executive lead of the BSW Healthcare System Nursing Institute.

Dr. Walker's appointment to the role is effective immediately.