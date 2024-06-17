WVU Medicine hospital president, CEO to retire, new leader named

Morgantown, W. Va.-based WVU Medicine has named Candace Miller president and CEO of WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital in Ripley, W. Va., effective July 15.

Ms. Miller will succeed Stephanie McCoy, who is retiring after 13 years in the role, according to a June 17 WVU Medicine news release.

In her new role, Ms. Miller will report to Greg Rosencrance, MD, president and CEO of WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals in South Charleston, W. Va.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Miller served as corporate senior advisor for Columbus-based OhioHealth. She also served as corporate vice president for OhioHealth.





