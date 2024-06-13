Cleveland Clinic exec heads to Children's National Hospital

Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., has appointed Gina Cronin senior vice president and chief people officer, effective July 8.

Ms. Cronin currently serves as chief talent officer and director of the administrative fellowship program at Cleveland Clinic.

"Gina will be instrumental in supporting our strategic vision of a truly integrated health system, focusing on our people and processes while enhancing our workforce and supporting our mission to provide world class pediatric care," Children's National President and CEO Michelle Riley-Brown said in a June 13 news release.

Ms. Cronin received her master's degree in healthcare administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is an alumnus of the Cleveland Clinic administrative fellowship.

She has served as an executive operational leader at Cleveland Clinic for two decades.