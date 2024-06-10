Arkansas system appoints CEO

Saint Mary's Regional Health System, a 170-bed hospital that is part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health, appointed Casey Willis CEO, effective June 10.

Ms. Willis joins Russellville, Ark.-based Saint Mary's from National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs, Ark., where she served as COO for two years.

She previously served as associate administrator of North Alabama Medical Center in Florence and market director for physician services at Winchester-based Southern Tennessee Regional Health System.

Ms. Willis has an MBA from The University of Tennessee Southern's Martin Methodist College in Pulaski.