Mississippi hospital taps CFO from Methodist LeBonheur

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford has appointed Robyn Dorris CFO.

Ms. Dorris replaced Dana Williams who retired after 34 years of service at Baptist, according to a July 2 news release shared with Becker's.

In 2013, she began her healthcare finance career in the corporate finance department at Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare. She later held hospital roles within the health system as director of finance and assistant CFO.

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi is a 217-bed hospital serving the northern third of Mississippi, according to its website. It is one of the fastest growing hospitals in the region.