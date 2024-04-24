Massachusetts community hospital COO to retire after 38 years

Tina Griffin, DPN, RN, is retiring as COO and vice president of patient care services of Athol (Mass.) Hospital, part of Gardner, Mass.-based Heywood Healthcare..

Dr. Griffin has worked at the health system for 38 years, holding a number of positions in the emergency department, ICU, pediatrics, obstetrics, hospice and oncology, according to an April 24 news release from Heywood Healthcare.

She started her career in 1986 as a medical/surgical nurse at Gardner, Mass.-based Heywood Hospital. In 2012, she joined Athol (Mass.) Hospital, where she was later named chief nursing officer, COO, and vice president of patient care services.

"I'm of retirement age and I have four grandchildren that I just can't wait to spend more time with," Dr. Griffin told The Gardner News. "[It] will be nice to have that extra time to spend with them. (My husband, Patrick, and I) will be traveling a little bit and golfing."