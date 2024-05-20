University of Pennsylvania Health System names new CFO

The University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia appointed Julia Puchtler CFO, effective July 1.

Ms. Puchtler succeeds longtime CFO Keith Kasper, who will become chief administrative officer for the six-hospital system.

Since 2019, Ms. Puchtle has been CFO at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, a 1,083-bed facility in University City, Pa. She previously served as vice president of the health system's financial operations and budget.

In her new position, she will provide leadership for revenue cycle, corporate finance, financial operations and budgeting, billing compliance, and supply chain and procurement operations for the entire system.

"Nationwide, healthcare has reached an inflection point which requires us to think differently about our resources," Kevin Mahoney, CEO of the health system, said in a news release. "Julia brings deep financial experience and strong business acumen to this role, which will help guide our organization through this rapidly changing financial landscape in a continued position of strength."

Mr. Kasper has served as CFO of the health system for 20 years.