Cedars-Sinai affiliate system taps new CNO

Pasadena, Calif.-based Huntington Health, a Cedars-Sinai affiliate, has named Jinhee Jeannie Nguyen, DNP, RN, as its next chief nursing officer, the system announced June 25.

Dr. Nguyen was most recently the vice president of patient care at Adventist Health in Glendale, Calif., where she worked for nearly two decades though her healthcare career has spanned more than three decades.

In her new role as chief nursing officer for Huntington Health, Dr. Nguyen will focus on furthering Magnet's foundational framework to develop nurse leaders. She will also focus on driving success in nursing practice and patient care overall.

Dr. Nguyen's appointment to the role takes effect July 29.