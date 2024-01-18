MercyOne affiliate names CEO

Shannon Black was selected as CEO of Manning (Iowa) Regional Healthcare Center, an affiliate of Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne.

Ms. Black brings a wealth of healthcare experience to her new role, according to a Jan. 18 hospital news release. This includes most recently serving in the UnityPoint Clinic system as clinic administrator in Waukee and Jefferson, Iowa.

She will assume her new role on Feb. 19, according to the release.

Manning Regional Healthcare Center is a 17-bed critical access hospital.