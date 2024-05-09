HCA Florida division taps chief nurse executive

HCA Healthcare West Florida Division has tapped Amber Boes, RN, MSN, as chief nurse executive. She joins the Tampa, Fla.-based division from HCA Midwest Health in Kansas City, Mo., where she also served as chief nurse executive.

Throughout her nursing career, she has worked in a variety of leadership roles, including as a nurse manager and director of various specialty areas. As CNE of the West Florida division, Ms. Boes will oversee nursing and patient care operations across 15 acute care hospitals and 30 emergency care sites.

HCA Healthcare West Florida is affiliated with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.