Central Maine Healthcare hospital names VP of nursing, patient services

Central Maine Healthcare has named Jenifer Madore vice president of nursing and patient services at its Rumford (Maine) Hospital.

Ms. Madore, a nurse practitioner, had been serving in the role on an interim basis since summer 2023, the Lewiston-based system said in a Feb. 13 news release. She previously served in education and nursing roles at other Central Maine Healthcare facilities.

Ms. Madore spent 25 years at St. Mary's Health System in Lewiston prior to joining Central Maine Healthcare, including as director of inpatient services.

Central Maine Healthcare includes three hospitals.