Georgia system CEO to retire

Carol Burrell plans to retire as president and CEO of Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System.

Ms. Burrell will retire "within the next year or so, though I'm committed to serving until a successor is identified and there's a clean handoff," she said in a news release shared with Becker's.

Her retirement follows a lengthy career in healthcare. Ms. Burrell began that career in the 1970s as a medical technologist, according to the release. She then served as a vice president of St. Vincent's Health System in Jacksonville, Fla., before joining NGHS in 1999 to lead NGHS' network of primary care clinics. She became the system's COO in 2004 and its CEO in 2011.

Over the last 20 years, NGHS has grown from a single hospital to one of the largest health systems in Georgia, according to the release. NGHS now operates five hospitals.