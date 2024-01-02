HCA taps CFO for 447-bed Florida hospital

Alan Condon -

HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, a 447-bed facility in Tamiami, has named Vickie Magurean CFO, effective Jan. 15.

Ms. ‌Magurean joins HCA Florida Kendall Hospital from the HCA West Florida Division, where she has been CFO at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte and HCA Florida Englewood Hospital for the last six years. 

In her current role, she helped secure $115 million in capital investment dollars for expansion and renovation projects, two new cardiac catheterization labs, and four freestanding emergency rooms. ‌ ‌

"Vickie has a successful track record of strong financial execution and capital deployment during her time with HCA Healthcare," Ben Harris, the hospital's CEO, said in a Dec. 15 news release. "We look forward to her expertise enhancing our delivery of excellence in care to our patients and community." 

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles