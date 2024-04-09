Texas hospital taps former HCA exec as chief nurse

Austin, Texas-based St. David's HealthCare has appointed Amy Russel, MSN, chief nursing officer of St. David's North Austin Medical Center, effective April 8.

Ms. Russel most recently served as CNO of HCA Florida Largo and Largo West Hospitals. Prior to this role, she acted as CNO of Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Her new role marks a return to St. David's Healthcare. Ms. Russel first joined the system in 2013 as associate CNO of St. David's Medical Center before eventually stepping into the interim CNO role. She's also previously served as CNO at Heart Hospital of Austin.

"During her tenure at Heart Hospital of Austin, Amy was instrumental in elevating patient experience scores to the top 3% nationwide and increasing employee engagement," Becky Barnes, interim CEO of St. David's North Austin Medical Center, said in an April 9 news release. "We are excited for her to join the leadership team at St. David's North Austin Medical Center and look forward to the many contributions she will bring."