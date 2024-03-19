Hartford HealthCare taps regional president from BJC

Gina Calder is the new president of Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare's Central region.

Ms. Calder currently serves as president of Barnes-Jewish St. Peter's (Mo.) Hospital and O'Fallon, Mo.-based Progress West Hospital, both members of St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare. In her new role, she will also have oversight of two hospitals — MidState Medical Center in Meriden, Conn., and the Hospital of Central Connecticut, which has campuses in New Britain and Southington — according to a March 19 news release shared with Becker's.

She will assume her new role Sept. 1.