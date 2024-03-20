Nashville General Hospital names chief revenue officer

Nashville (Tenn.) General Hospital has named Kemberly Blackledge, DSc, chief revenue cycle officer.

Dr. Blackledge will be responsible for implementing strategies for cash acceleration, net revenue improvement, talent acquisition, workforce engagement and effective business processes, according to a March 14 hospital news release shared with Becker's.

She previously served as a partner at Guidehouse, where she designed and executed operational change management for client accounts, the release said. She was also an associate vice president at Conifer Health Solutions.