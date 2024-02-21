RWJBarnabas names chief people officer

Lynda Markoe was named chief people officer of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

In this role, Ms. Markoe will focus on leading the organization's human resource function and play a key role in the implementation of the department's "One HR" transformation initiative, according to a Feb. 21 news release.

Before joining RWJBarnabas, she served as chief people and culture officer of Bed, Bath and Beyond. Ms. Markoe also previously held human resources roles J. Crew and Gap, according to the release.