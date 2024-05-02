New York system taps chief nursing officer

Yonkers, N.Y.-based Saint Joseph's Medical Center has named Ann Marie Moynihan, DNP, MSN, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.

In her new role, Dr. Moynihan will lead strategic nursing initiatives and help drive quality improvement efforts, according to a May 2 news release.

She comes to Saint Joseph's from NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital in New York City. Dr. Moynihan joined the hospital in 2013 and has since ascended through several nurse leadership roles, most recently serving as the senior director of acute care and ambulatory nursing.