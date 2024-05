Tammy Razmic was selected as the new CEO of StoneSprings Hospital Center in Sterling, Va., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Ms. Razmic will serve as the hospital's first female CEO, effective May 20, according to a May 9 hospital news release.

She joins StoneSprings from HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, where she served as COO, according to the release.

She also previously was COO of Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Medical Center.