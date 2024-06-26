CommonSpirit names hospital CEO

Deb Mohesky was appointed CEO of CommonSpirit Health's Longmont (Colo.) United Hospital, effective July 15.

Ms. Mohesky has served in the role on an interim basis since October, according to a June 26 hospital news release shared with Becker's.

Previously, she held various executive roles within CommonSpirit, including vice president of operational finance, the release said. She also previously served as market president and CEO at St. Alexius Health in Bismarck, N.D.

CommonSpirit, based in Chicago, operates 142 hospitals and more than 2,200 care sites spanning 24 states. The health system's Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division includes 20 hospitals, 240 physician practices and clinics, emergency and urgent care centers, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life Colorado.











