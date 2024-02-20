Yale New Haven Health names president

Pamela Sutton-Wallace was promoted to president of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health, a five-hospital system affiliated with Yale University and Yale Medicine.

Ms. Sutton-Wallace's promotion comes two years after she joined the health system as COO, according to a Feb. 20 news release.

"Pam has proven herself as a visionary leader at our health system and among her peers nationally," Christopher O'Connor, CEO of Yale New Haven Health, said in the release. "I truly appreciate her commitment to high-quality and equitable care as well as her operational acumen."

Before joining Yale New Haven Health, Ms. Sutton-Wallace served as group senior vice president and COO of the Weill Cornell division at New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.