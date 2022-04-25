Yale New Haven Health names new COO

Pamela Sutton-Wallace was named COO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health.

Most recently, Ms. Sutton-Wallace has worked at New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital as group senior vice president and COO of the Weill Cornell Division, according to an April 25 news release.

She will begin her new role July 11.

"Pam has an outstanding track record in healthcare administration," Yale New Haven Health System CEO Christopher O'Connor said in the release. "She is hyper-focused on excellence, as demonstrated during COVID, leading NYP through the unknown with supply chain, staffing and the unknown as New York was ground zero for infections. Her experience, tenacity and optimism will help guide Yale New Haven Health as we navigate out of the pandemic and into a new normal."

Before joining NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, Ms. Sutton-Wallace held roles at Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Health, including CEO of UVA Medical Center and interim leader of the UVA Health enterprise. She also served as senior vice president of hospital operations at Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C.

Yale New Haven Health, a five-hospital system, is affiliated with Yale University and Yale Medicine.