Oregon State Hospital superintendent to retire

Dolly Matteucci is retiring from the helm of Oregon State Hospital — a two-campus, 703-bed psychiatric facility based in Salem.

Ms. Matteucci has served state hospitals in Oregon and California for 36 years, according to a March 11 news release from the Oregon Health Authority. She began her career in 1987 as a registered dietitian at California Department of State Hospitals-Napa, and advanced to become the facility's executive director. In 2018, she transitioned to the equivalent superintendent position at Oregon State Hospital.

Ms. Matteucci's last day will be March 29. Sara Walker, MD, the hospital's chief medical officer, will serve as interim superintendent in addition to her current role.