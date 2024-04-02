Wellstar taps dual hospital president

Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System has named Lorrie Liang its senior vice president, and president of two Georgia hospitals.

In her new role, Ms. Liang will oversee Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, a 633-bed hospital, and Wellstar Windy Hill, a multidisciplinary specialty hospital with a long-term acute unit. Both facilities are located in Marietta.

Ms. Liang brings more than 25 years of experience to the job, and currently serves as president of the 900-bed Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital, according to an April 1 news release.