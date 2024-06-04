UNC Hospitals appoints chief nursing officer

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Hospitals has named Jacci Jacobs, BSN, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer. She has worked with the health system for more than two decades and has served as interim CNO since August.

In the role, Ms. Jacobs will oversee nursing operations at UNC Hospitals' Chapel Hill campus, as well as its campus in Hillsborough. She began her nursing career at UNC Hospitals in 1998 as a cardiac ICU nurse. Prior to serving as interim CNO, she was an associate CNO.

UNC Hospitals is part of UNC Health, an affiliated enterprise of the University of North Carolina. The health system includes 13 hospitals.