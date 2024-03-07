OhioHealth appoints president for 2 hospitals

OhioHealth appointed Cherie Smith, PhD, RN, president of its Dublin Methodist Hospital and Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware, effective March 18.

Dr. Smith joined the Columbus-based health system in January 2022 as the chief nursing officer and vice president of patient services at both Dublin Methodist and Grady Memorial.

Before joining OhioHealth, she served as assistant vice president of nursing and patient care services for Iredell Health System in Statesville, N.C. For more than 10 years prior, Smith led clinical programs, operations, nursing practice and patient care services at The Moses H. Cone Memorial Health System in Greensboro, N.C., and Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, Calif.

Earlier this week, OhioHealth appointed Jim Parobek president of Marion General Hospital.