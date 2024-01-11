Missouri system names dual-hospital administrator

Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System has tapped Catherine Hamilton, MSN, RN, to lead two Missouri hospitals.

Ms. Hamilton has been serving as interim administrator for Chillicothe-based Hedrick Medical Center and Trenton-based Wright Memorial Hospital since August. She will take the helm permanently, effective immediately, according to a Jan. 11 news release.

Prior to leading the hospital pair, Ms. Hamilton served as chief nursing officer of Saint Luke's Critical Access Region.

In addition, the hospitals have promoted Jennifer Dixon, BSN, RN, from director of nursing to associate chief nursing officer.