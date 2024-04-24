Texas hospital taps dual chief operating, nursing officer

Erica Carbajal -

Methodist Hospital Atascosa in San Antonio named Jacalyn DeHarte, BSN, its COO and chief nursing officer. 

Ms. DeHarte stepped into the dual role March 11. In her previous role as associate CNO at Englewood, Colo.-based Swedish Medical Center, she led the implementation of a team-based nursing care model on medical-surgical units and oversaw the expansion of key service lines, including surgical cardiology, according to a March 6 news release from the hospital. 

Methodist Healthcare is co-owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and San Antonio-based Methodist Healthcare Ministries. 

