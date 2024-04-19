Trinity splits hospital president's duties in succession plan

Shelleye Yaklin is retiring as president of Trinity Health Grand Haven (Mich.) after 17 years in the role, leading its parent system to reassign leadership responsibilities amongst other hospitals' executives.

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health is divvying up Ms. Yakin's responsibilities after her exit, according to an April 18 news release. John Foss — current senior vice president of operations for Trinity Health Shelby (Mich.) Hospital — will oversee daily operations for both the Shelby and Grand Haven facilities, effective May 1. He will work alongside Gary Allore — current president of Shelby Hospital and Trinity Health Muskegon (Mich.) — as Mr. Allore also becomes president of Grand Haven.

In total, Mr. Allore will oversee three hospitals under the new plan.

Ms. Yaklin took the hospital's helm in 2007, when it was known as North Ottawa Community Health System. She led the facility through its transition to become a full member of Trinity Health Michigan in 2022.