California Tenet hospital names chief nurse

Fresno, Calif.-based Saint Agnes Medical Center, a 384-bed Tenet Healthcare hospital, has selected Cheryl Harless, DNP, RN, as its new chief nursing officer, the system announced March 6.

Dr. Harless has been with Tenet Health since 2016, but also worked for the health system early in her career back in 1997 as a clinical nurse at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, Calif.

She brings more than 11 years of experience as a chief nurse executive to the role, having previously served as one for Sutter Health Novato (Calif.) Community Hospital and Sutter Health Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, Calif.

Her appointment to the role took effect March 4.