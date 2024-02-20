Chuck Bogosta, exec behind UPMC's global reach, to step down

UPMC is placing new leaders at the top of its cancer and international divisions as longtime leader, Chuck Bogosta, plans to step down.

Mr. Bogosta will retire from his three roles as executive vice president of UPMC, president of UPMC International, and vice chair of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at the end of June.

Mr. Bogosta has been with the academic health system for 25 years, leading UPMC's international ventures and driving the domestic and global growth of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center network.

UPMC International covers partnerships and locations in Italy, Ireland, China, Croatia and Kazakhstan. These agreements include management and advisory services, construction of new hospitals or centers, and clinical and treatment collaborations.

In 2013, in its early days of international ventures, Mr. Bogosta told Becker's Hospital Review few health systems had moved toward the global market with a strategy like UPMC's — rather than bringing people back to Pittsburgh for care, the health system looked to stand up partnerships and facilities overseas. "Nobody else is really jumping in the way we did," he said at the time.

The academic health system is promoting two leaders to take on new responsibilities amid Mr. Bogosta's departure.

Joel Nelson, MD, CMO of UPMC International, will become president of UPMC International. Dr. Nelson has chaired the department of urology at University of Pittsburgh's School of Medicine since 1999 and will continue to serve in his role as chief clinical officer and executive vice president of UPMC.

Beth Wild, president of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, will assume full leadership of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center network, which includes the only NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center in the region and more than 70 treatment locations throughout Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland with clinical collaborations in Ireland, Italy and Croatia.