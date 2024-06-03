Lifespan taps chief of hospital operations, president of 2 hospitals

Sarah Frost was named chief of hospital operations for Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan and president of Rhode Island Hospital and its Hasbro Children's Hospital.

Ms. Frost begins her new role June 3, according to a health system news release shared with Becker's.

Her responsibilities include overseeing quality, safety and patient care coordination across Rhode Island, Hasbro Children's, The Miriam, Newport and Bradley hospitals, the release said.

She also oversees day-to-day operations at Rhode Island Hospital and its Hasbro Children's Hospital, including high-quality and safe patient care, staff engagement, patient experience, process improvement and operating financial results, according to the release.

Before joining Lifespan, Ms. Frost helmed Banner-University Medical Center Tucson and Banner-University Medical Center Tucson South, both part of Phoenix-based Banner Health.