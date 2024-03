UNC Health Caldwell has named Sarah Young, MD, chief medical officer, according to a press release shared with local news outlets.

Dr. Young joined the Lenoir, N.C.-based health system's flagship Caldwell Memorial Hospital in 2017 as a hospitalist. She has spent more than 20 years in patient care.

UNC Health Caldwell is a nonprofit, 137-bed acute care hospital. It also operates 10 off-site clinics and six urgent care centers.