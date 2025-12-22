Northwell to launch pancreas transplant program

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has received approval from the New York State Department of Health to open Long Island’s first adult pancreas transplant program.

The program will operate through the Northwell Transplant Institute at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y. The hospital will be one of just 59 adult transplant centers nationwide offering heart, kidney, liver, lung and pancreas procedures under one roof, according to a Dec. 22 news release.

Northwell’s new pancreas program will serve patients across Greater New York and southern Connecticut, with several ambulatory locations. It joins 123 existing pancreas transplant programs in the U.S.

“Unlike kidney transplantation, pancreas transplantation has remained stagnant, largely due to a lack of public knowledge and an insufficient number of centers offering the procedure,” Vinay Nair, DO, medical director of Northwell’s Center for Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation, said in the release. “Our new program seeks to mitigate these challenges by both enhancing awareness and establishing local availability for pancreas transplantation.”

More than 120,000 Americans are currently on the national organ transplant waitlist, including more than 800 in need of a pancreas and about 2,500 seeking a combined kidney/pancreas transplant. Nearly 45,000 transplants have been performed nationwide in 2025, including more than 400 at Northwell.